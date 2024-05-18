Stifling heat in northwest India to continue for 5 more days

PTI

New Delhi, May 18

The extreme heat crippling large parts of northwest India will continue for another five days, with Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh predicted to bear the maximum impact.

Swathes of north India stewed in brutal heat on Friday, with maximum temperatures soaring to a scorching 47.4°C in west Delhi’s Najafgarh, the highest this season in the country so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted severe heat wave over the plains of northwest India during the next five days and heat wave over east and central regions during the next three days.

The Met office also issue a “red” warning for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and west Rajasthan, stressing the need for “extreme care for vulnerable people”.

It issued an orange alert for east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and emphasised “high health concern” for vulnerable people, including infants, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

In view of general elections in India, experts have warned of an increased likelihood of heat-related illnesses in people exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaging in heavy work.

A US-based group of climate scientists called ‘Climate Central’ said 543 million people in India will experience at least one day of extreme heat during May 18-21.

“Human-caused climate change has made this intense heat much more likely. The high overnight temperatures make this event particularly alarming,” Andrew Pershing, VP for science at Climate Central, said.

Heatwaves can be deadly, with the elderly and children particularly at risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1,66,000 people died as a result of heatwaves between 1998 and 2017.

Extreme temperatures can also impact economies. People are less productive during hot weather, even if they work indoors, while children struggle to learn in extreme heat.

A study in 2022 said extreme heat resulted in labour productivity loss of USD 2.1 trillion equivalents in 2017.

