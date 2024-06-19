'Stood against hatred': Congress, INDIA bloc leaders hail Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

PTI

New Delhi, June 19

Birthday wishes poured in for Rahul Gandhi as he turned 54 on Wednesday with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying his qualities of unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution and his emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices set him apart.

Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP-elect from Rae Bareli, has instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity.

Gandhi celebrated his birthday at the AICC headquarters here and, along with Kharge, cut a cake. Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi and treasurer Ajay Maken were also present.

Gandhi also interacted with party workers who wished him on his birthday.

In a post on X earlier, Kharge extended birthday greetings to Gandhi.

"Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices are the qualities which set you apart," Kharge said of Gandhi.

"Congress party's ethos of unity in diversity, harmony and compassion is visible in all your actions, as you continue in your mission to wipe off the tear from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power," he said.

Kharge wished Gandhi a long, healthy and happy life ahead.

Responding to Kharge's post, Gandhi said, "Congress President Kharge ji, thank you very much for your kind wishes. Your leadership and guidance inspires us all to continue fighting for an equitable and just India."

He also thanked Congress leaders, workers and others for wishing him on his birthday.

Priyanka Gandhi posted a heartfelt message for her brother on social media and said he was her "friend, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader".

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path."

"Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader. Keep shining (star emojis), love you the most!" the Congress general secretary said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin hailed Gandhi on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, dear brother Rahul Gandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success," Stalin said on X.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wished Gandhi on his birthday.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar also wished Gandhi on his birthday.

"Warm Birthday Greetings Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you healthy, long and successful life ahead," Pawar said on X.

Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule wished Gandhi a healthy year ahead.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also wished Gandhi on his birthday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rahul Gandhi