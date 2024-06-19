 'Stood against hatred': Congress, INDIA bloc leaders hail Rahul Gandhi on his birthday : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 'Stood against hatred': Congress, INDIA bloc leaders hail Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

'Stood against hatred': Congress, INDIA bloc leaders hail Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Gandhi celebrates his birthday at the AICC headquarters

'Stood against hatred': Congress, INDIA bloc leaders hail Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Rahul Gandhi celebrates his birthday at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi as he offers cake to Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 19

Birthday wishes poured in for Rahul Gandhi as he turned 54 on Wednesday with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying his qualities of unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution and his emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices set him apart.

Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP-elect from Rae Bareli, has instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity.

Gandhi celebrated his birthday at the AICC headquarters here and, along with Kharge, cut a cake. Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi and treasurer Ajay Maken were also present.

Gandhi also interacted with party workers who wished him on his birthday.

In a post on X earlier, Kharge extended birthday greetings to Gandhi.

"Your unwavering commitment to the values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices are the qualities which set you apart," Kharge said of Gandhi.

"Congress party's ethos of unity in diversity, harmony and compassion is visible in all your actions, as you continue in your mission to wipe off the tear from the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power," he said.

Kharge wished Gandhi a long, healthy and happy life ahead.

Responding to Kharge's post, Gandhi said, "Congress President Kharge ji, thank you very much for your kind wishes. Your leadership and guidance inspires us all to continue fighting for an equitable and just India."    

He also thanked Congress leaders, workers and others for wishing him on his birthday.

Priyanka Gandhi posted a heartfelt message for her brother on social media and said he was her "friend, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader".

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path."

"Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader. Keep shining (star emojis), love you the most!" the Congress general secretary said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin hailed Gandhi on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday, dear brother Rahul Gandhi! Your dedication to the people of our country will take you to great heights. Wishing you a year of continued progress and success," Stalin said on X.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wished Gandhi on his birthday.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar also wished Gandhi on his birthday.

"Warm Birthday Greetings Rahul Gandhi. Wishing you healthy, long and successful life ahead," Pawar said on X.

Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule wished Gandhi a healthy year ahead.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also wished Gandhi on his birthday. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

2
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

3
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

4
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

5
India

Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

6
Haryana

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

7
India

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

8
Himachal Dehra Bypoll

Congress’s pick: ‘Dehra ki beti’ who is Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s wife

9
Punjab

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

10
Himachal

US Congressional delegation, Tibetans ‘target’ China on autonomy for Tibet

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody in excise policy case till July 3

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal oppos...

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh's aides extended by 3 months

Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others' NSA detention extended by 1 year

The detention of Amritpal Singh and three associates was set...

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar

This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody in excise policy case till July 3

Delhi records warmest night in 12 years

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to PM Modi, says will go on indefinite fast from June 21 if situation not resolved

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke's residence at Jagraon

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana