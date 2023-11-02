New Delhi, November 2
A Supreme Court judge has voiced unhappiness at being repeatedly addressed as “My Lord” and “Your Lordships” by lawyers during judicial proceedings.
“How many times you will say ‘My Lords’? If you stop saying this, then I will give you half of my salary,” Justice P S Narasimha, who was sitting on the bench with senior presiding judge Justice A S Bopanna, told a senior lawyer during the hearing of a regular matter on Wednesday.
Lawyers, during arguments, invariably address judges as “My Lord” or “Your Lordships”. Those opposed to the practice often call it a colonial-era relic and a sign of slavery.
“Why don’t you use ‘Sir’ instead,” Justice Narasimha said, adding otherwise, he will start counting as to how many times the senior lawyer uttered the expression “My Lords”.
In 2006, the Bar Council of India had passed a resolution deciding no advocate will address judges as “My Lord” and “Your Lordship” but it was not followed in practice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dream show on loop: India crush Sri Lanka by 302 runs to enter World Cup semi-finals
Shami took his second five-wicket haul in this edition and w...
Air pollution: Primary schools in Delhi shut for 2 days, non-essential construction work banned
Pollution levels in national capital enter 'severe' zone, sc...
Subjected to 'proverbial vastraharan' at ethics panel meet, Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker
Committee ought to designate itself under a name other than ...
Mahua Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about Lok Sabha ethics panel proceedings: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
Claims ‘no power’ can save Moitra after all the evidence pro...
Stop calling me 'My Lord' and I will give you half of my salary: SC judge to senior advocate
In 2006, Bar Council of India had passed a resolution decidi...