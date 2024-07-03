Stop congregations where conversions take place: High Court

PTI

Prayagraj (UP), July 2

The Allahabad High Court has said that religious congregations where conversions take place should be stopped immediately, or the country’s majority population will become a minority one day.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal made the observation while rejecting the bail application of one Kailash, who is accused of being involved in the religious conversion of several villagers here.

“The word ‘propagation’ means to promote, but it does not mean to convert any person from his religion to another religion,” the court said.

“In the instant case, there are serious allegations against the applicant by the informant that her brother, along with several others, were taken from their village to attend a gathering in New Delhi and converted to Christianity. The brother of the informant never returned,” it said.

“If this process is allowed to be carried out, the majority population of this country would be in the minority one day. Such religious congregations should be immediately stopped where conversions are taking place,” the court said.

“It has come to the notice of this court in several cases that unlawful activity of converting SC/ST people and other castes to Christianity is rampant in UP,” it said.