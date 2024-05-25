Strong border security must: NSA

New Delhi: National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday emphasised the necessity of strong border security in light of India's projected growth to a USD 10 trillion economy and becoming the world's third-largest economy within the next decade, with a particular focus on technological advancements. /ANI
