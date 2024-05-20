Stuck in Kyrgyzstan, 700 students from Rajasthan contact MLA, seek state govt’s help to return home

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 19

While the authorities have assured that the situation in Kyrgyzstan is under control, several Indian students in Bishkek have expressed fear and desperation to return home amid incidents in mob violence. Over 700 students from Rajasthan, most of whom belong to Dausa and Banswara districts, have, through their families and social workers, sought state government’s help.

“We are scared. Institutions have barred us from posting anything online or even make video calls. The situation here is tense. Everything remains normal during the day but at night, locals in hordes roam the streets and target students without even checking their nationality. We have been asked to keep the lights off at night… all students have been asked to shift to hostels,” Satyender Phagna, a medical student in Kyrgyzstan, said in a phone call. Through a family friend, Phagna managed to get in touch with a local MLA.

Dausa MLA Rajendra Meena, while speaking to The Tribune, said he had been contacted by students and he was in touch with the state government to help them.

“They are terrified. Though they say army personnel are patrolling the streets to ensure safety of foreign students, the situation is not normal. We are in constant touch with the Centre and the Indian Embassy in Bishkek and will ensure safety of all students,” said Meena.

Kyrgyzstan attracts thousands of students from India for medical education. The number saw a surge after the Ukrainian war. Though sources claim there are over 300 students from Haryana and parts of Punjab, it has not been confirmed by the embassy or the state.

“The dispute that started over a smoking incident has snowballed into a bigger trouble. Though the security at our hostel has been stepped up, we are scared to venture out at night. The situation has been tense for the last two days and if it does not improve, we will have to come back. Our

parents are sacred,” said Sunil Kumar, another student studying in Kyrgyzstan. Students from Banswara have also approached the government through Pragati Upadhyay, a

social worker, who says students have been barred from video calling and posting any information on social media.

