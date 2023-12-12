Student leader to MP CM, rise of Hindutva poster boy

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 11

A barely known Mohan Yadav made headlines in 2021, when as Madhya Pradesh’s Higher Education Minister he proposed to make epic Ramcharitmanas an optional subject in colleges.

The announcement triggered a debate and gave Ujjain South MLA Yadav instant but short-lived fame.

Three-term MLA, PhD holder Mohan Yadav has deep ties with the RSS and headed the Sangh unit in Ujjain city

He hails from the OBC segment, which forms 48 per cent of MP’s population

A PhD holder, Yadav has also done LLB and MBA

The Monday announcement of Yadav as state CM changes that, with all state leaders still absorbing the surprise element that’s inherent in the announcement.

But those who know Yadav closely do not seem surprised and say he is the Hindutva poster boy of the party in MP and a favourite of the RSS, BJP’s ideological mentor organisation.

A three-term MLA from Ujjain South, which is home to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Yadav has risen from student politics to the post of CM. Born in Ujjain on March 25, 1965, he started his political career as joint secretary of Madhav Science College Ujjain in 1982 and later became its president.

A PhD, LLB and MBA, Yadav was Higher Education Minister in the outgoing Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet and is considered close to the former CM, who resigned today. The CM-designate has deep ties with the RSS and headed the Sangh unit in Ujjain city.

Yadav first became Ujjain South MLA in 2013 before which he was the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation between 2011 and 2013.

The leader from Malwa was re-elected from the same seat in 2018 and again 2023.

#Madhya Pradesh