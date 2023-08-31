 Student suicides serious issue, says President Murmu; calls for help in beating negative thinking among them : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Student suicides serious issue, says President Murmu; calls for help in beating negative thinking among them

Student suicides serious issue, says President Murmu; calls for help in beating negative thinking among them

She advised students to be in the company of those people who inspire others to follow the right path

Student suicides serious issue, says President Murmu; calls for help in beating negative thinking among them

President Droupadi Murmu with Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other dignitaries watches the artists performing during the state-level launch of the theme of the year The Year of Positive Change of Brahma Kumaris, in Raipur on Thursday. ANI Photo



PTI

Raipur, August 31

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed concern over the “very serious issue” of students committing suicide, and urged all stakeholders to help them beat negative thinking and cope with study pressure in a positive way.

Making a fervent appeal to teachers, family members and society to help out students by understanding their psychology, she said every individual has a unique talent and one should understand one's own interests and abilities to choose the right direction accordingly.

Victory and defeat are part of life, she said, adding that momentary failure often paves the way to a big success in future.

The president was speaking at the state-level launch of ‘Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh’ (Year of Positive Change) of Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar Retreat Centre in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

Referring to the recent suicide by two National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Rajasthan, the president said, “On the one hand, our country is reaching new heights every day...We have hoisted our flag on the Moon and brought laurels in the field of sports at international level. It is a beautiful picture of changing India.”

“But on the other hand, there is a very serious issue I want to put forth before you. Just a few days ago, two students preparing for NEET ended their lives. Many children studying for competitive exams have committed suicide in the past. I am pained when students develop negative thinking and take such extreme steps,” she said.

Competition is a positive thing that improves life. Victory and defeat are part of life. There are many examples of the fact that momentary failure often paves the way to a big success in future, she said.

“Therefore, all stakeholders should work in the direction of supporting students to beat negative thinking and take study pressure in a positive way. They should help students move ahead with confidence,” Murmu added.

She urged the family members, friends, teachers and society to understand the psychology of children and help them.

“Every individual has unique talent. It is good to take inspiration from others but one should understand one's own interests and abilities and choose the right direction. For this, it is necessary to communicate with the self. By awakening the inner self, one can increase capabilities. With positive thinking and actions, not only our own lives but also the lives of people around us can be improved,” she said.

Appreciating the efforts of Brahma Kumaris in motivating society in a positive direction, the president said programmes like 'Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh' can be helpful for students in beating negativity.

Brahma Kumaris are working tirelessly to spread love, harmony and peace in the world. It is not easy to change someone's thinking, but it could be achieved with determination and continuous efforts, she added.

If we include spirituality along with science and technology, it will make life easy, Murmu noted.

“Today, we are living in an era of technology, but it is necessary to spend some time away from electronic gadgets. This is very important for our physical as well as mental health,” she advised.

President Murmu urged everyone to develop their inner strength, keep doing positive work and cultivate positive thoughts and keep good company.

She advised students to be in the company of those people who inspire others to follow the right path, and said if we live life in the right way, we can make every moment beautiful and memorable.

Asserting that it is everyone's responsibility to bring about a change, she said, "If you are dreaming of Ram Rajya, then you will have to become Ram and Sita and head in the same direction to make the country a 'Vishwa Guru'," she added.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were present on the occasion.

The president arrived in Raipur on Thursday on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, during which she will attend the 10th convocation ceremony of the Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur on Friday.

 

#Droupadi Murmu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

2
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

3
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

4
Himachal

HP ties up with France on Rs 890-cr disaster reduction plan

5
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

6
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appoints 15 new district chiefs

7
India

Chandigarh Engineering College innovator is Global Student Prize 2023 top-10 finalist, stands chance of winning USD 100,000

8
Trending

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

9
India

UP bus conductor found dead on railway track months after being sacked for halting vehicle to allow passengers to offer namaz

10
Punjab

'You may lose jobs': Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

India’s GDP grows by 7.8 per cent in first quarter; remains ‘fastest-growing’ major economy

India's GDP grows by 7.8 per cent in first quarter; remains 'fastest-growing' major economy

Growth in GDP during January-March quarter of 2022-23 was 6....

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

There’s no clarity on the agenda of the session

Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Day 13 of hearing on Article 370

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

Provisions of ESMA already invoked against patwaris and kanu...

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief, says priority is to strengthen party

Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief, says priority is to strengthen party

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials