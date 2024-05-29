Study: Concretisation, humidity worsening heat stress in cities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

Increasing concretisation and humidity levels are exacerbating heat stress in India’s megacities, which are not cooling down at night at the same rate as a decade ago, according to a news report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

At 49.9°C, mercury hits new high in Delhi New Delhi: The mercury on Tuesday inched closer to 50 degrees Celsius in several areas of Delhi, setting a new record. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at Mungeshpur and Narela, with the mercury touching 49.9°C, which was 9 degrees above normal. Najafgarh recorded 49.8°C. TNS

The report analysed summer air temperature, land surface temperature, and relative humidity data for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. It found that concrete structures absorb heat during the day, which gets trapped, resulting in warmer nights.

“Assessing the changing trend in heat, relative humidity and land surface temperature along with day and night time temperatures is necessary to develop a comprehensive heat management plan for the urban centres. This is needed to implement emergency measures during heatwaves to protect public health and also develop longer term strategies to mitigate heat by increasing green areas and waterbodies, improving thermal comfort in buildings, and reducing waste heat from vehicles, air conditioners and industries,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment