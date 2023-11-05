 Study projects increase in heavy rainfall intensity over Western Himalayas; stresses upon need for long-term mitigation strategies : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Study projects increase in heavy rainfall intensity over Western Himalayas; stresses upon need for long-term mitigation strategies

Study projects increase in heavy rainfall intensity over Western Himalayas; stresses upon need for long-term mitigation strategies

Research undertaken by experts used high-resolution simulated precipitation experiments to examine future hydro-climate extremes over different river basins

Study projects increase in heavy rainfall intensity over Western Himalayas; stresses upon need for long-term mitigation strategies

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 5

Exploring new possible hotspot regions for future urban flooding due to increasing heavy rainfall patterns over different Indian River basins, a study has projected an increase in heavy rainfall intensity over the Indus and Upper Ganga basins in the Western Himalayas as well as intensification of severe droughts.

The significant changes in the frequency of hydro-climate extreme events may have a considerable impact on agriculture, heath and other socio-economic conditions of the society, the study states, while stressing upon the need for long-term climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, including water and emergency services policies, to minimise risk due to extremes in the basins.

Research undertaken by experts at the Mahamana Centre of Excellence in Climate Change Research at Banaras Hindu University used high-resolution simulated precipitation experiments to examine the future hydro-climate extremes over the different river basins.

The study, supported under the Climate Change Program of the Department of Science and Technology, projected a 14.3 percent increase in heavy rainfall intensity over the Indus and Upper Ganga Indus basins as well as intense precipitation over the Western Ghats and Northeast river basins.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, in the past few decades the increased frequency of hydro-climate extreme events over the Indian River basins due to global warming has led to a significant rise in flood-related disasters, mortality rates and economic losses, ultimately affecting the gross domestic product.

In this context, it becomes exceedingly essential to examine the future hydro-climate extremes and identify hotspot regions that are most susceptible to hydro-climate extremes.

In many river basins, extreme rainfall events are projected to increase and intensify throughout the 21st century, with greater increases after 2040.

They are projected to reach unprecedented levels by the end of the century in the absence of strong mitigation measures such as achieving the Paris Agreement targets to limit global warming to 1.5 and 2.0 degree Celsius, the researcher said.

Global warming has increased rapidly since the mid-20th century due to enhancement of greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in more hydro-meteorological hazards, which account for more than 90 percent of worldwide catastrophes and 43 percent of floods, the study observed.

At the end of the 21st century, Indian River basins will have a warmer and wetter climate that will result in variability in the hydro-climate extremes, especially during the monsoon season over the Indian sub-continent, the study said.

The continuous precipitation and temperature changes cause frequent floods in South Asia and ultimately affect food security. India is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to hydro-climatic extremes such as droughts and floods, which affect the agricultural production of the nation, the study observed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

2
India

ISRO chief Somanath withdraws autobiography after controversy

3
Haryana

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

4
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda to tie knot with Lin Laishram

5
Delhi

Pollution crisis: Delhi battles toxic air, urges Centre to call emergency meeting

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders FIR against mob forcing official to burn paddy straw

7
Comment GOOD SPORT

Choking on cricket field

8
India

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

9
Entertainment

Matthew Perry's funeral draws 'Friends' stars and tears, actor laid to rest near ‘Friends’ studio in Los Angeles

10
Delhi

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada

‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...

ICC World Cup: India opt to bat against South Africa

ICC World Cup: India three down against South Africa, Shreyas Iyer departs for 77

Continuing with his high-risk game, skipper Rohit Sharma gav...

Women soldiers, sailors, air warriors to get maternity, childcare leave benefits on par with officers in Armed Forces

Women soldiers, sailors, air warriors to get maternity, childcare leave benefits on par with officers in Armed Forces

At present, women officers get maternity leave of 180 days w...

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

Punjab BJP leaders seek action against party colleague Sandeep Dayma for gurdwara remark; police complaint filed

Dayma has reportedly said the gurdwaras that have come up in...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

Bid to scuttle protest, say students

No permit, UT seizes 1,795 liquor bottles from vends

Two more members of extortion gang nabbed

In a first, GMCH-32 sets up millet clinic, launch soon

Pollution crisis: Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze; air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category

Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 20,000 cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

1 killed as DTC bus rams into car, 2-wheelers

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

12 quintals of firecrackers seized from house in Balachaur, 1 held

Overflowing sewer irks Ram Nagar residents

Four women, accomplice arrested for stealing cloth

Bring maximum investments, biz community urged

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana’s air quality index turns ‘very poor’ at 306

ASI suspended for sexually harassing woman constable

Ex-councillor attacked

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

'Hurt' by leader's remark, BJP rural segment chief quits