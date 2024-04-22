Subhash Chopra to lead Congress’s Lok Sabha poll management panel in Delhi

New Delhi, April 21
The Congress has named veteran leader Subhash Chopra as the chairman of the election management committee and co-ordination committee for the May 25 LS elections in Delhi.
The party’s decision to appoint former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chopra comes as part of its LS poll preparations. Chopra, an ex-MLA, will lead an 18-member committee responsible for managing and coordinating the elections. The appointment was announced by All-India Congress Committee Delhi incharge Deepak Babaria, following approval from the AICC leadership.
DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely expressed confidence in Chopra’s capabilities, stating, “Subhash Chopra’s extensive experience in strategising for parliamentary elections will be invaluable in managing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused