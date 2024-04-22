Subhash Chopra to lead Congress’s Lok Sabha poll management panel in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The Congress has named veteran leader Subhash Chopra as the chairman of the election management committee and co-ordination committee for the May 25 LS elections in Delhi.

The party’s decision to appoint former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chopra comes as part of its LS poll preparations. Chopra, an ex-MLA, will lead an 18-member committee responsible for managing and coordinating the elections. The appointment was announced by All-India Congress Committee Delhi incharge Deepak Babaria, following approval from the AICC leadership.

DPCC president Arvinder Singh Lovely expressed confidence in Chopra’s capabilities, stating, “Subhash Chopra’s extensive experience in strategising for parliamentary elections will be invaluable in managing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.”

