Suggest 3 names for appointing Delhi Chief Secretary, Supreme Court tells Centre

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 24

As Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government sparred over the appointment of a new Chief Secretary for the Government of the NCT of Delhi, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre if it could come up with a panel of three names for the post.

What’s the way out? We must have a modality in which the government functions. I am sure both of you can give us a way out. CJI-led Bench

“Why can’t the L-G and the CM meet? Last time we said that for the appointment of DERC chairperson and they never agreed.... So, why don’t the L-G and the Centre propose a panel of names? The ultimate choice will be from a panel made by you. You suggest a panel. Then they (Delhi government) will pick up one name,” the Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said, posting the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

The Bench was hearing the Delhi Government’s petition against any move by the Centre to appoint, without consultation with it, the new Chief Secretary or extend the tenure of the current incumbent, Naresh Kumar, who is due to retire on November 30.

The L-G and the Delhi Government have been at loggerheads over various issues of governance in the national Capital, leading to several rounds of litigation, including Constitution Bench verdicts. The Delhi Government has contended the Centre can’t proceed with the appointment of the Chief Secretary without any consultation with it while the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, notified in August, was under challenge. The law gave the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national Capital and created an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers.

On behalf of the Delhi Government, senior counsel Abhishek Singhvi said the law dealing with ‘services’ was already under challenge before the Supreme Court and “there cannot be a unilateral exercise of power by the L-G”.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court #VK Saxena