Sultan of Oman on maiden India visit

New Delhi, December 15
Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Friday landed at the national capital for his maiden visit to India.
He was welcomed by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India.
The Sultan of Oman is visiting the country with a high-level delegation of senior ministers and officials, the MEA said.
The Sultan of Oman will be received by PM Modi and President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a ceremonial welcome on December 16.
