 'Sunshine moment' for India as ISRO's Aditya L1 sets off on 125-day journey to Sun : The Tribune India

  • India
  • 'Sunshine moment' for India as ISRO's Aditya L1 sets off on 125-day journey to Sun

'Sunshine moment' for India as ISRO's Aditya L1 sets off on 125-day journey to Sun

Aditya-L1 will attempt to study various elements relating to Earth’s nearest star Sun

'Sunshine moment' for India as ISRO's Aditya L1 sets off on 125-day journey to Sun



AP

Sriharikota (), September 2

India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, on Saturday set off on a 125-day journey to the Sun in its attempt to study various elements relating to Earth’s nearest star, after being put into the orbit by a PSLV rocket that touched a new technical milestone in the launch vehicle segment.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who witnessed the launch from the Mission Control Centre (MCC) here, dubbed it as a “Sunshine moment” for the country.

“Congratulations! The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit of 235/19,500 km which is intended very precisely, by the PSLV, a very unique mission mode here, with the upper stage of the PSLV taking two burn sequences for injecting the primary satellite for the first time,” ISRO Chairman S Somanath said from the MCC.

“I want to congratulate PSLV for such a very different mission approach today to do this mission of Aditya L1 to put it into the right orbit. From now, the Aditya L1 will take its journey...after some earth manoeuvres it will start its journey to the L1 point, a very long journey of almost 125 days. So let us wish all the best to Aditya L1 spacecraft for its long journey to put it into the Halo orbit of L1,” he said.

The spacecraft, after traveling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

Among others, it will send pictures of the sun for scientific experiments.

According to scientists, there are five Lagrangian points (or parking areas) between the Earth and the Sun where a small object tends to stay if put there. The Lagrange Points are named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange for his prize-winning paper—“Essai sur le Problème des Trois Corps, 1772.” The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study its outer atmosphere. Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach it any closer, ISRO said.

The objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission includes study of the coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), dynamics of solar atmosphere and temperature anisotropy.

Following Saturday’s launch Aditya-L1, weighing about 1,480.7 kg, stays in Earth-bound orbits for 16 days, during which it undergoes five manoeuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its journey towards the Sun.

Nigar Shaji, Project Director said it was a dream come true for the team Aditya L1.

“I am extremely happy that Aditya L1 has been injected into the precise orbit flawlessly by PSLV as always. And Aditya L1 solar panels are deployed and it is being normal,” she said.

Once Aditya L1 is commissioned it will be an asset to heliophysics of the country and even to the global scientific fraternity, Shaji added.

Upon arrival at the L1, another manoeuvre binds Aditya-L1 to an orbit around the point, which is a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun.

The spacecraft spends its whole mission life of five years orbiting around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit in a plane roughly perpendicular to the line joining the Earth and the Sun, ISRO said.

The strategic placement at the L1 Lagrange point ensures the spacecraft can maintain a constant, uninterrupted view of the Sun. This location also allows the satellite to access solar radiation and magnetic storms before they are influenced by Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere, the space agency informed.

Additionally, the L1 point’s gravitational stability minimises the need for frequent orbital maintenance efforts, optimising the spacecraft’s operational efficiency.

Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from the Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1 per cent of the Earth-Sun distance.

It carries seven scientific payloads to carry out the study.

The Visible Emission Line Coronagraph, which studies the solar corona and dynamics of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), will be sending 1,440 images per day to the ground station for analysis on reaching the intended orbit.

The Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope payload images the Solar photosphere and Chromosphere in near Ultraviolet and also measures the solar irradiance variations.

The Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) and Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA) payloads study the solar wind and energetic ions as well as the energy distribution.

The Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer and the High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) study the X-ray flares from the Sun over a wide X-ray energy range.

The Magnetometer payload is capable of measuring interplanetary magnetic fields at the L1 point.

The Science payloads of Aditya-L1 are indigenously developed with the close collaboration of various centers of ISRO.

Union Minister Singh, who holds the Science and Technology portfolio, said “while the whole world watched this with bated breath, it is indeed a sunshine moment for India.” “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this happen by opening up new vistas for India’s space sector and telling us sky is not the limit,” he said.

He also thanked the PM for giving the confidence, courage and the conviction to reach out to the stars and to discover the mysteries of the universe beyond.

The other space agencies that have already launched solar missions are the US’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Japan’s JAXA, the European Space Agency (ESA).

The Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) was successfully launched by National Space Science Center, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in 2022. PTI

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

2
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

3
Himachal

Solan DC occupies house in Shimla, High Court issues notices

4
India

'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 10 arrested

5
Trending

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

6
Trending

Akshay Kumar gives a shoutout to wife Twinkle Khanna as she completes her master's degree

7
Business

Utility vehicles drive auto sales in August

8
India

Moon done for India, over to the sun now as Aditya L1 lifts off successfully

9
India

Maharashtra man shoots wife dead and dies soon afterwards due to 'heart attack'

10
Punjab

Panchayat dissolution file bore Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's sign too

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Simultaneous polls: Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on 8-member Kovind panel

‘One nation, one election’: Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel

High-level committee will examine and recommend specific ame...

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya guide India to 266 against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: India-Pakistan match called off due to rain

No play was possible after India made 266 in 48.5 overs

‘Sunshine moment’ for India as ISRO's Aditya L1 sets off on 125-day journey to Sun

'Sunshine moment' for India as ISRO's Aditya L1 sets off on 125-day journey to Sun

Aditya-L1 will attempt to study various elements relating to...

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months, to be absorbed immediately: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory

Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months; 586 new...

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

Watch video: Bonhomie among India, Pakistan players before Asia Cup clash wins hearts online

It is emblematic of the evolving relation between Indian and...


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Another FIR against Punjabi film Yaariyan-2 makers on SGPC's complaint

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

Panjab University's only woman presidential candidate says 'reject politics of money, muscle power'

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Minor girl sexually assaulted by senior student inside school bus in Delhi’s Rohini

Minor girl sexually assaulted by senior student inside school bus in Delhi’s Rohini

Amazon executive murder: Fifth accused arrested

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3