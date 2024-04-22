Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

Chandigarh, April 22
The Supreme Court on Monday permitted 14-year-old alleged rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her almost 30-week pregnancy.
The SC sets aside the Bombay HC order declining plea for medical termination of pregnancy of minor rape survivor.
The SC asked Dean of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Mumbai to set-up a team of doctors for termination of pregnancy of minor rape survivor.
PTI alerts
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused