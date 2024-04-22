Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted 14-year-old alleged rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her almost 30-week pregnancy.

The SC sets aside the Bombay HC order declining plea for medical termination of pregnancy of minor rape survivor.

The SC asked Dean of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Mumbai to set-up a team of doctors for termination of pregnancy of minor rape survivor.

