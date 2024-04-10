Supreme Court allows DMRC's plea against arbitral award of Rs 8,000 crore in favour of Reliance Infra-owned Delhi Airport Metro Express

New Delhi, April 10
In a major victory for the DMRC, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the PSU was not obliged to pay Rs 8,000 crore to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd, a Reliance Infrastructure firm, in pursuance of a 2017 arbitral award.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud allowed the curative plea of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against the dismissal of its revision plea against the arbitral award.
The appeal and the review petitions of the DMRC, challenging the arbitral award asking it to pay Rs 8,000 crore to DAMEPL, were dismissed by the top court which heard the curative petition and reserved the verdict.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology
The apex court says it does not want to be generous; also co...
Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...
AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend
The party will deliberate on Lok Sabha strategy in Kejriwal’...
Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene
‘Let Union of India take necessary steps as such for repatri...
Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram
3 months back, 2 MBBS students had died due to overspeeding...