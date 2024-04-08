 Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to Karnataka Govt's petition seeking release of Rs 18,171 crore from Centre for drought management : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to Karnataka Govt's petition seeking release of Rs 18,171 crore from Centre for drought management

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to Karnataka Govt's petition seeking release of Rs 18,171 crore from Centre for drought management

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General told the Bench that they would get instructions from Central Government on the issue

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to Karnataka Govt's petition seeking release of Rs 18,171 crore from Centre for drought management

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai, however, refrained from issuing a formal notice to the Centre after the Solicitor General questioned the timing of the petition. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 8

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond to the Karnataka Government’s petition seeking a direction to the Central Government to release more than Rs 18,171 crore to the state for drought management.

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai, however, refrained from issuing a formal notice to the Centre after the Solicitor General questioned the timing of the petition.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and the Solicitor General told the Bench that they would get instructions from the Central Government on the issue.

“Instead of filing 32 they would have talked to us ... We know the timing of these petitions. Lordships may not issue notice, it also becomes a news,” the Solicitor General told the Bench which also included Justice Sandeep Mehta.

Mehta’s comments came after senior counsel Kapil Sibal submitted on behalf of the Karnataka Government that under law, the Central Government was required to take a final decision on the assistance to the state from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) within a month of the receipt of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT).

However, that period was over in December, 2023, Sibal said, adding the Election Commission should also be made a party to these proceedings.

“Let there not be a contest between Union and State,” said the Bench which pointed out that various state governments were now approaching the top court.

The Bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks as Mehta said, “I don't wish to say why ... it is a growing tendency which needs to be checked.”

Stating that the state was reeling under “severe drought”, affecting the lives of its people, the Kerala Government had last month moved the top court seeking release Rs 18,171.44 crore from the NDRF to the state for drought management. It has urged the top court to direct the Centre to give it financial assistance from the NDRF.

For the Kharif 2023 season (June-September), a total of 223 out of 236 taluks were declared as drought-affected -- 196 taluks severely affected and the remaining 27 moderately affected, the Karnataka Government said.

“Cumulatively for Kharif 2023 season, the agriculture and horticulture crop loss have been reported in more than 48 lakh hectares with the estimated loss (cost of cultivation) of Rs 35,162 crore,” the state government submitted.

“In terms of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Union of India is under obligation to render financial assistance to the state governments,” it said.

The Karnataka Government urged the top court to declare that the Centre's action in not releasing the financial assistance for drought arrangement as per the NDRF was “ex-facie violative” of the fundamental rights of the people of the state guaranteed under Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

“Further, the impugned action of the Central Government is violative of statutory scheme of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the manual for drought management and the guidelines on constitution and administration of the State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund,” it submitted.

Under the manual for drought management, the Centre was required to take a final decision on the assistance to the state from the NDRF within a month of the receipt of the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), it said.

“Despite the IMCT report, which visited various drought affected districts from October 4 to 9, 2023 and made a comprehensive assessment of drought situation in the state and consideration of the said report by the sub-committee of the National Executive Committee constituted under section 9 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Centre has not taken a final decision on the assistance to the state from the NDRF even after a lapse of almost six months from the date of the said report,” the petition submitted.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

3
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

4
Himachal

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

5
Punjab

Private traders to double wheat purchase in Punjab this year

6
India

NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trolled for faux pas at PM Modi’s rally

7
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm expected in north-west India this week

8
Himachal

Supreme Court indicts HIMUDA for colluding with private builder to build commercial complex in Shimla

9
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

10
India

Vistara cuts 25-30 flights daily to stabilise operations amid pilot woes; cancellations mostly on domestic network

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed for ‘publicity’: Delhi High Court

'Heavy costs should be imposed': Delhi High Court on AAP ex-MLA's plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as CM

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed...

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur LS seat

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Surinder Kamboj joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Jalandha...

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...

Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

The move comes after his son Brijendra Singh resigned from B...

Explainer: Amethi and Raebareli—the suspense and speculations continues

Explainer: Amethi and Raebareli—the suspense and speculations continues

Will Priyanka and Rahul stake claim on the two prestigious L...


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

PGI sees link between screen time, delayed speech among young children

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

'Heavy costs should be imposed': Delhi High Court on AAP ex-MLA's plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as CM

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on ‘irregularities’ in Delhi Jal Board marshalled out of Assembly

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’