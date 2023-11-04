Supreme Court asks Chadha to tender apology to Rajya Sabha Chairperson

PTI

New Delhi, November 3

The Supreme Court on Friday asked suspended AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha to meet Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology to him over the select committee row. The SC said the latter may consider it “sympathetically”.

Suspended on Aug 11 Raghav Chadha has been under suspension since August 11

Some MPs had accused him of adding their names to a motion without consent

Motion had sought constitution of a select panel to examine the Delhi Services Bill

A Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the submissions of lawyer Shadan Farasat, appearing for the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, that the first-time and youngest lawmaker from “the House of elders” was willing to apologise to the Vice President. “Farasat says that he (Chadha) is the youngest member in the Rajya Sabha. Bearing in mind that he has no intention to affect dignity of the House of which he is a member, Farasat submits that petitioner will seek an appointment with the Chairperson (of the Rajya Sabha) so that he may place an unconditional apology which may be considered sympathetically,” the Bench noted in its order.

The Bench adjourned the hearing on the plea of Chadha, who has challenged his indefinite suspension from the Rajya Sabha, for hearing after Diwali vacation and asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments in the matter then.

During the brief hearing, the Bench observed that on the last date of hearing, it had said if Chadha was willing to tender an apology, then the Chairperson, who is a very distinguished person and a senior constitutional functionary, may take an “objective view”.

#Jagdeep Dhankhar #Raghav Chadha #Rajya Sabha #Supreme Court