Supreme Court data available on National Judicial Data Grid, announces CJI

PM Narendra Modi lauds SC and CJI DY Chandrachud for the on-boarding of the top court data on the NJDG

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 14

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday announced that the Supreme Court has been linked to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a repository of data relating to pendency of cases and disposal rate of courts right from the taluka level to the national level.

As a Bench led by the CJI assembled, Justice Chandrachud said, “A small announcement... It’s a historic day. It is a unique and informative platform which is developed by the NIC and in-house team of the Supreme Court. Now at the click of a button you can see real time information on pendency and disposal of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided quorum- wise.”

Announcing that data of the top court’s cases will be uploaded on the NJDG on a real time basis, the CJI said uploading of data on the NJDG will ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to laud the Supreme Court and CJI Chandrachud for the on-boarding of the Supreme Court data on the NJDG."Laudatory step by the Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud Ji. Such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country,” the PM tweeted.

“With Supreme Court of India onboarding the NJDG portal, the flagship project of the e-Courts project completes the full circle. Now, we have all three tiers of Indian judiciary on NJDG portal. NJDG is recognized as a significant innovation under the ease of doing business

initiative of the Government of India,” the top court announced.

So far the portal showed data only up to the high court level.

The NJDG is a database of orders, judgments and case details of 18,735 district and subordinate courts and high courts created as an online platform under the eCourts Project. Data is updated on a near real-time basis by the connected district and taluka courts.

It provides data relating to judicial proceedings and decisions of all computerised district and subordinate courts of the country. All high courts have also joined the NJDG through web services, providing easy access facility to the litigant public.

Now on a click of a button, one may access case related information, statistics such as institution, pendency and disposal of cases, case-types, year-wise break-up of the Supreme Court of India, a top court official said.

The NJDG portal has led to increased transparency; accountability and responsibility; improved efficiency; increased coordination; informed decision making; optimum deployment of resources and manpower; single source of data; and huge potential for high-quality research work, he said.

