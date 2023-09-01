 Supreme Court directs Centre, Manipur to ensure distribution of basic supplies in blockade-hit areas : The Tribune India

Directs the Manipur government to explore all options, including air-dropping the supplies

The Supreme Court directed the Manipur government to explore all options -- including the option of air-dropping the supplies, if needed -- to deal with blockades, which were disrupting essential supplies to the people living in violence-hit areas. File Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Amid continued ethnic violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre and the state government to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items and medicines to people facing economic blockade in certain areas of the state.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed the Manipur government to explore all options -- including the option of air-dropping the supplies, if needed -- to deal with blockades, which were disrupting essential supplies to the people living in violence-hit areas.

“We direct that both the Union government and the state of Manipur should ensure that basic supplies of food, medicines and other essential items continue to be distributed in the affected areas so as no part of the population suffers on account of an existing or apprehended blockade,” it said, seeking to be informed about the specific steps taken to ameliorate the situation.

Noting that the manner in which such blockades shall be dealt with was for the law enforcement agencies to consider, the Bench, however, said they should bear in mind the humanitarian situation involved and the government should explore all possible options, including air-dropping the supplies.

On behalf of the Centre and the Manipur government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that nodal officers have been appointed following its orders to facilitate the functioning of the court-appointed all-women judges’ committee led by Justice Gita Mittal to oversee relief and rehabilitation in the state.

Asking Mehta to seek further instructions on the six reports submitted by the judges’ committee, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on September 6.

As senior counsel Indira Jaising said there was no food in Moreh area of Manipur due to blockades, the CJI said, “Removing a blockade is not about directing the armed forces to do it. There are sensitive issues....because the blockades are done by local people.”

#Manipur #Supreme Court

