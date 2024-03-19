Supreme Court dismisses Jain’s bail plea, tells him to surrender

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, March 18
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Kumar Jain’s petition seeking regular bail in a money laundering case.
“All the appeals are dismissed,” a Bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi said, ordering Jain — who is currently out on an interim bail — to surrender forthwith.
The Bench had reserved its judgment on January 17 after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi for Jain and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju for the Enforcement Directorate.
Arrested on May 30 last year by the ED, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The case emanates from a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
He had challenged the April 6, 2023, order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case.
The top court had on May 26 granted a six-week interim bail to the AAP leader on medical grounds. Since then his interim bail has been extended several times.
While extending the interim bail of the senior AAP leader, the top court had earlier asked him not to make the pendency of the case before it a ruse to delay the trial proceedings.
On April 6 last year, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Jain in a money laundering case, noting the witnesses’ claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime.
The ED alleged that the AAP leader was seeking repeated adjournments in the trial court on grounds that his bail plea was pending before the apex court.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...