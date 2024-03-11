Supreme Court dismisses West Bengal’s plea against High Court order transferring Sandeshkhali ED team attack case to CBI

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order for transferring to the CBI the probe into the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, however, ordered expunging certain remarks and observations made against the state government and the police in the March 5 order of the high court.

The bench noted the submission of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that he has no objection to expunction of the remarks if the final order transferring the probe to CBI remains as it is.

During the hearing, the bench posed several questions to senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the West Bengal Police, as to why suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was not promptly arrested after the January 5 attack and why was there a delay in the investigation of the case.

Raju contended if the investigation was not handed over to the CBI, the probe by the state police would be a farce.

On March 6, the West Bengal government had approached the top court seeking urgent listing of its petition challenging the high court order, but failed to elicit prompt relief.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court #West Bengal