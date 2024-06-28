Supreme Court extends interim bail of ex-BSP MLA and murder convict Uday Bhan Singh

New Delhi, June 28
The Supreme Court on Friday extended till July 26 the interim bail of ex-BSP MLA Uday Bhan Singh who is serving life imprisonment for killing three persons in 1999.
A Vacation Bench led by Justice AS Oka issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on his contempt petition alleging inaction by the state authorities on the court’s order for his premature release and posted the matter for further hearing on July 26.
Singh, who has already spent more than 20 years in jail, has sought to initiate contempt proceedings against UP Principal Secretary, Home, for allegedly violation of an earlier order of the court dated April 29.
The top court had on April 29 allowed Singh’s petition for premature release, giving him parity with three of his co-accused who had already been released prematurely. It had asked the state authorities to dispose of Singh’s application for release in six weeks. He was granted an extension of time to surrender till July 26.
“We expect the respondent (State of Uttar Pradesh) to make compliance immediately with the order dated 29th April 2024 and place the order passed on record,” the top court ordered.
