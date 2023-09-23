Supreme Court extends protection from arrest to Manipur prof over hate speech

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

The Supreme Court on Friday extended by three weeks the protection from arrest given to an academician in connection with a criminal case registered in Manipur for alleged hate speech even as it asked him to move the state high court for quashing of the FIR.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud — which had on September 12 granted Prof Henminlun protection from arrest till the next date of hearing — ordered that a lawyer empanelled with the legal services authority be provided to represent him free of cost. The order came after senior counsel Anand Grover submitted on behalf of the professor that no lawyer was willing to take up his case in Manipur.

On behalf of the Manipur Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contested Grover’s claim, saying hundreds of lawyers were appearing in the Manipur High Court and the petitioner could engage any one of them.

Prof Henminlun has sought quashing of the FIR against him for an offence under section 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) of the IPC over the hate speech.

