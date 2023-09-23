 Supreme Court extends protection from arrest to Manipur prof over hate speech : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Supreme Court extends protection from arrest to Manipur prof over hate speech

Supreme Court extends protection from arrest to Manipur prof over hate speech

State files status report on recovery of arms

Supreme Court extends protection from arrest to Manipur prof over hate speech

The Supreme Court on Friday extended by three weeks the protection from arrest given to an academician in connection with a criminal case registered in Manipur for alleged hate speech even as it asked him to move the state high court for quashing of the FIR. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

The Supreme Court on Friday extended by three weeks the protection from arrest given to an academician in connection with a criminal case registered in Manipur for alleged hate speech even as it asked him to move the state high court for quashing of the FIR.

Court to list Marital rape pleas in Oct

SC has said it will list pleas seeking to criminalise marital rape for hearing in mid-October. Petitioners have challenged immunity to the husband even if he forces his wife to have sex

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud — which had on September 12 granted Prof Henminlun protection from arrest till the next date of hearing — ordered that a lawyer empanelled with the legal services authority be provided to represent him free of cost. The order came after senior counsel Anand Grover submitted on behalf of the professor that no lawyer was willing to take up his case in Manipur.

On behalf of the Manipur Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contested Grover’s claim, saying hundreds of lawyers were appearing in the Manipur High Court and the petitioner could engage any one of them.

Prof Henminlun has sought quashing of the FIR against him for an offence under section 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) of the IPC over the hate speech.

#Manipur #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

2
India

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

3
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

4
Entertainment

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

5
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

6
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

7
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

8
India

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

9
Jalandhar

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

10
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

Anurag cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing refuses a...

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

Will take part in war games alongside china

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha


Cities

View All