Supreme Court flags dangers of artificial intelligence in cases linked to money laundering

PTI

New Delhi: Highlighting the dangers of artificial intelligence, the Supreme Court on Monday said with the advancement of technology, economic offences such as money laundering had become a real threat to the financial system of the country. — TNS

TDP chief gets bail in Skill Development Corp case

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh HC on Monday granted regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation case, saying discretion to grant bail should be exercised judiciously.

