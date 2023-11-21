Supreme Court flags dangers of artificial intelligence in cases linked to money laundering

New Delhi: Highlighting the dangers of artificial intelligence, the Supreme Court on Monday said with the advancement of technology, economic offences such as money laundering had become a real threat to the financial system of the country. — TNS
TDP chief gets bail in Skill Development Corp case
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh HC on Monday granted regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation case, saying discretion to grant bail should be exercised judiciously.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site
New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...
2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties
Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks
Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal
Released on bail later