Supreme Court: Hard for courts to deal with backlog if lawyers don't help

New Delhi, September 17

As India faces an uphill task of clearing a backlog of more than five crore cases, the Supreme Court has said the problem can’t be tackled if lawyers don’t cooperate.

“If the members of the Bar do not cooperate with the trial courts, it will be very difficult for our courts to deal with the huge arrears,” a Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka said.

Integrity is core of legal profession We all sleep with our conscience. You can fool the whole world but can’t fool your conscience. Integrity is the core of the legal profession. With integrity, we will either continue to survive or we will self-destruct. DY Chandrachud, CJI

The comments came from the Bench while deciding an appeal arising out of a Bombay High Court order staying the execution and operation of a decree passed by a district court on a suit filed by a firm engaged in selling country made liquor.

Noting that the trial court’s recording showed that one of the advocates had taken objections on every question during the cross-examination of a witness, it said, “We cannot refrain from recording certain disturbing features about the conduct of a member of the Bar while the trial was being conducted in this case,” the top court said on Thursday.

