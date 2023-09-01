Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea in money-laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, September 1

Supreme Court judge PK Mishra on Friday recused himself from hearing the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money- laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

As the matter came before the bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna, he told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, that it would not be able to take up the matter.

"We are unable to take it up before this bench," Justice Bopanna said.

The bench directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to get appropriate orders for reassignment to a bench.

"Obtain orders from the Chief Justice to place it before a bench of which one of us (Justice Mishra) is not a part," Justice Bopanna said.

At the outset, Singhvi sought a pass-over saying the matter needed to be heard for some time and that he would at least require an hour to argue.

He urged the bench to post the matter on any Tuesday.

The bench directed that the interim order granting bail to Jain be extended till September 12, the next date of hearing.

#Enforcement Directorate #Satyendar Jain #Supreme Court