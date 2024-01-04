 Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

The bench says this court should respect the jurisdiction and sovereignty of the foreign court and law of that land and, therefore, it cannot go into the merit of the matter

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

Photo for representation. Tribune



PTI

New Delhi, January 4

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea for consular access moved by a family member of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is in a Czech prison following charges by the US relating to a foiled assassination attempt on Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, “There is nothing much we can do. You are entitled for consular access under the Vienna convention, which you have already got.”  

The bench told senior advocate CA Sundaram, appearing for kin of Gupta, that this court should respect the jurisdiction and sovereignty of the foreign court and law of that land and, therefore, it could not go into the merit of the matter.

“We will not allow you to speak anything about the foreign court,” the bench told Sundaram, when he tried to submit that Gupta had been placed under solitary confinement and was not granted any consular access post his indictment.

Sundaram said it is purely a human rights issue and he had sought assistance from the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs, which he had not got.

“I am an Indian national…I have not received any assistance to enable me to defend myself in a foreign country. Consular access does not mean that a person once comes and meets you and then it is done and dusted,” Sundaram said.

The bench said looking at the prayer of Gupta in the writ petition, it cannot do much. When Sundaram sought direction to the Union of India for looking into his representation, the bench said it is for the Government of India to consider it and it cannot pass any such orders.

The bench noted that on September 17 last year, Gupta had received consular access in the matter and he had also moved the Delhi High Court, where certain orders had been passed.

On December 15 last year, the top court had deferred the hearing on a habeas corpus plea moved by a family member of Gupta.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30. He has alleged grave human rights violations in solitary confinement, including being forced to consume beef and pork. He has also alleged that he was denied consular access, the right to contact his family in India and the freedom to seek legal representation.

On November 29 last year, Gupta was charged by federal prosecutors in the United States in connection with his alleged participation in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun on American soil.

The 52-year-old was charged with murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of a 10-year jail term.

US authorities had said Gupta allegedly agreed to pay an assassin USD 100,000 to kill the Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.

The prosecutors had said Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic at the request of the US in connection with his alleged participation in the plot to kill Pannun. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sikhs #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Former model Divya Pahuja, out on bail in case related to gangster Gadoli’s 'fake' encounter, shot dead in Gurugram hotel

2
World

Over 100 killed, 188 injured in twin blasts at ceremony honouring slain Iranian commander Soleimani

3
Punjab

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

4
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

5
Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira marries long-time partner Nupur Shikhare

6
Punjab

Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic

7
Sports

Cape Town Test: South Africa 62 for 3 in second innings at stumps on Day 1, trail India by 36 runs

8
Science Technology

ISRO to use Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch communication satellite in 2024

9
Punjab

10 Punjab AAP ministers get two cars each

10
Punjab

80% in classes 3-5 can’t read Punjabi, English paragraphs

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

Top News

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal says his biggest str...

Punjab: Intoxicated auto driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after minor scuffle over dropping him home on New Year’s Eve in Jalandhar

Punjab: Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

It was learnt that DSP Dalbir had left his house with three ...

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

Rules that the continuation of criminal proceedings would am...

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

Court says the evidence collected against the petitioner is ...

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

The accused have been identified


Cities

View All

Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar: Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar district administration mulls opening another food street in Golbagh

SGPC forms legal panel to pursue case of disappearance of Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke

Tarn Taran: Police raid kite shops; two held, 20 rolls of synthetic string seized

19-kg heroin seizure baffles Amritsar police

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Breach at Bheni distributary, Talwandi Sabo power plant partially shuts down

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

After two more foggy days, maximum temperature to touch 19° C in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Fencing of bridge on to check dumping of waste in Ghaggar

Medical store raided in Burail, illicit drugs seized

Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi court orders release of gangster Deepak Boxer in firing case at Punjab ex-MLA Deep Malhotra’s house

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested; roads to his Delhi house blocked; police deny charge

2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Cops detain protesting truck union chief near Jalandhar's Rama Mandi

Jalandhar: Mother seeks Rs 50L blood money to save son on death row in Dubai

Jalandhar: Woman dies, 16-yr-old daughter hurt as car collides with scooter

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

Oil tanker catches massive fire on national highway in Khanna

Residents oppose another bid to run carcass utilisation plant

Cold wave, dense fog to continue

Work on upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar highway remains stalled for land

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Residents of Ward No. 22 in Fatehgarh Sahib hold protest over choked sewers

Man in inebriated state enters Gurdwara Preet Nagar in Patiala's Tripuri area, held

District Bar Association honours three members selected as judicial officers

Patiala DC orders MC to expedite construction of sheds for strays