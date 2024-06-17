Supreme Court junks plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's wife for expeditious hearing of her bail plea

New Delhi, June 17
The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by Leena Paulose, the wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea before the Delhi high court.
A vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih said it cannot arrange the board of the high court to ensure speedy hearing of her bail application.
“Special Leave Petition is dismissed. Pending applications shall also stand dismissed,” the bench said.
Paulose had moved the top court against a May 20 order of the high court which issued notice on her bail plea and posted it for hearing on July 30.
The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore. There are several other ongoing investigations against him across the country.
Chandrasekhar and Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the ED, were arrested by Delhi Police in the extortion case involving the wives of the two Singh brothers along with some others.
The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.
The Delhi Police had alleged that Paulose, Chandrashekar and other co-accused used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money earned as proceeds of crime.
