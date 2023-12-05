Supreme Court offers relocation option to students of Manipur University

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 4

As 284 students from other parts the country studying in Manipur University sought relocation to central universities outside the ethnic violence-hit state, the Supreme Court on Monday gave them option of attending online classes at the university or shift either to Assam University in Silchar or North East Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong.

“At this stage, we are creating these three options and we are asking the Justice Gita Mittal committee to explore a better option. She (Justice Mittal) will submit a report. We will pass an order in terms of the report,” said a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud. “Any student who desires benefits of online classes can do so. The respondents (central and Manipur governments) further stated that the students may opt for any of these two central universities - Assam University and North Eastern Hill University,” the Bench said.

“Any student desirous of admission in any of these two universities will be at liberty to approach the nodal officer who shall take necessary steps to facilitate the admission and relocation in two weeks,” it said. The order came on a petition filed by Manipur University EIMI Welfare Society seeking relocation of 284 students to other central universities, contending that the students had already lost around six months of their education due to the ongoing ethnic violence. Most of them have already moved to different locations such as Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra, the society submitted.

The apex court directed Manipur University to ensure that the exercise of relocation should not impede the students from receiving their degrees.

#Manipur #Supreme Court