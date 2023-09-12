Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to 5-judge Constitution Bench

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, September 12
The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the petitions challenging the validity of sedition law (Section 124-A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to a five-judge Constitution Bench.
A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said the five-judge Constitution Bench would consider if the issue needed to be referred to a seven-judge Constitution Bench as a five-judge Bench had in Kedar Nath Singh versus State of Bihar (1962) upheld the validity of Section 124-A on sedition.
