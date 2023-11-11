Supreme Court refuses to entertain CBI’s plea against stay on probe against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

New Delhi, November 11

The Supreme Court has turned down the CBI’s plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order staying the probe into a disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Pointing out the CBI’s application for vacation of the stay had already been filed before the high court, a Bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi on Friday requested the high court to consider the agency’s plea as expeditiously as possible, preferably in two weeks.

“The impugned order being interim in nature, we are not inclined to interfere with the same, more, particularly when the petitioner - CBI has already filed an application for vacation of the stay granted in the impugned order passed by the High Court, before the High Court,” the top court said, rejecting the CBI’s plea challenging the June 12 order of the Karnataka High Court.

The CBI had contended that 90 per cent of its investigation was over but it was unable to proceed further due to the interim stay.

Shivakumar is facing a Rs 74 crore disproportionate assets case in which the CBI began its probe in September 2019 after receiving sanction from the appropriate authority. In October 2020, he was booked by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

