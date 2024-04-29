Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking extension of internship cut-off for NEET PG

New Delhi, April 29
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking an extension of internship cut-off for candidates appearing in NEET PG scheduled for June 23 this year.
After hearing the submissions for some time, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it cannot extend.
“I mean people are bound to fall on the side of a particular line when there is a cut-off,” the CJI said.
The bench, however, permitted petitioner Riddhesh, a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, to pursue the competent authorities to whom representations were made earlier in this regard.
Rejecting the plea, it said the issues strictly fell within the policy domain.
The present cut-off date for internship for appearing in NEET PG is August 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s 'doctored' video case
IFSO unit of Special Cell has also approached social media p...
Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam
A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Just...
Coast Guard apprehends Indian fishing boat with 173 kg of narcotics off Gujarat coast; 2 crew members detained
The seizure comes a day after ICG, ATS and NCB, in a joint o...
Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab
The announcement for the candidate from Ferozepur is still a...
Excise policy case: Why no bail plea in trial court, Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Court was hearing Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in PMLA...