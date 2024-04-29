Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking extension of internship cut-off for NEET PG

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking an extension of internship cut-off for candidates appearing in NEET PG scheduled for June 23 this year.

After hearing the submissions for some time, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it cannot extend.

“I mean people are bound to fall on the side of a particular line when there is a cut-off,” the CJI said.

The bench, however, permitted petitioner Riddhesh, a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, to pursue the competent authorities to whom representations were made earlier in this regard.

Rejecting the plea, it said the issues strictly fell within the policy domain.

The present cut-off date for internship for appearing in NEET PG is August 15.

