Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order on WFI polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

A Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka asked petitioner Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to move the high court with its grievances.

"Why should we entertain this? You go to the high court…Instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition," the top court said.

The Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association has moved the top court against the August 11 order of the high court. The high court had on Monday extended the operation of the order to September 25, the next date of hearing in the case. The development came days after UWW, the world governing body for wrestling, suspended the WFI for not conducting its elections on time.

