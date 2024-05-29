Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 29

In a setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court Registry on Wednesday refused to list for hearing his plea seeking extension of his 21-day interim bail by seven days on medical grounds in a money-laundering case linked to the excise ‘scam’.

The Registry termed Kejriwal’s application “not maintainable” on the grounds that he was given liberty by the top court to move the trial court for regular bail.

It pointed out that a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna – which on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to Kejriwal to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls – has already reserved its judgment on his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, sources said.

Arrested on March 21 by the ED – the AAP national convener was released on a 21-day interim bail by the top court on May 10 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He was ordered to surrender on June 2.

The Supreme Court had on May 17 reserved its verdict on Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the ED in the case. The top court had, however, said ‘without prejudice to his rights and contentions’, Kejriwal was free to move the trial court for grant of bail “in accordance with law".

Refusing to urgently list Kejriwal’s plea seeking one-week extension of his interim bail in a money-laundering case linked to the excise ‘scam’ on medical grounds, a Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Viswanathan had on Tuesday referred his plea to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for taking a call.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi had mentioned Kejriwal’s plea before the Vacation Bench for urgent listing, saying the Chief Minister has been advised certain medical tests that would take a week.

However, pointing out that a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta has already reserved its verdict on Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the case, Justice Maheshwari had said he would refer it to the Chief Justice of India for passing an appropriate order.

In his capacity as the ‘Master of Roster’, it’s the CJI who decides on the composition of Benches to hear cases.

"Why didn’t you mention it when Justice Datta was sitting on the Vacation Bench last week? Let the Hon'ble CJI take a decision as it raises the issue of propriety...we will send it to the CJI," the Bench had said.

Citing high ketone and blood glucose levels, sudden unexplained 6-7-kg weight loss and possible life threatening conditions, Kejriwal had on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his 21-day interim bail in the money-laundering case by seven days.

