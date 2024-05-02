 Supreme Court registry refuses to accept Centre’s plea on 2G spectrum verdict : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court registry refuses to accept Centre’s plea on 2G spectrum verdict

Supreme Court registry refuses to accept Centre’s plea on 2G spectrum verdict

Sources say the apex court registry terms the plea of the government as ‘misconceived’

Supreme Court registry refuses to accept Centre’s plea on 2G spectrum verdict

The Registrar refuses to receive it as per the provisions of Order XV Rule 5 of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013.



PTI

New Delhi, May 2

The Supreme Court Registry is learnt to have refused to accept the Centre's plea seeking modification of its 2012 verdict in the 2G spectrum case which had said the State was duty-bound to adopt the auction route while transferring or alienating the country's natural resources.

Sources said the apex court registry termed the plea of the government as “misconceived” and an attempt to seek a review of the judgement in the guise of seeking clarification.

The Registrar refused to receive it as per the provisions of Order XV Rule 5 of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013.

“The Registrar may refuse to receive a petition on the grounds that it discloses no reasonable cause or is frivolous or contains scandalous matter, but the petitioner may within 15 days of the making of such order, appeal by way of motion, from such refusal to the court,” the Supreme Court rule reads.

As per it, the Centre may appeal against the order of the Registrar.

In its judgement delivered on February 2, 2012, the apex court had quashed 2G spectrum licences given to various firms during the tenure of A Raja as the telecom minister in January 2008.

On April 22, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, had mentioned the application before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala.

While seeking urgent listing of the application, the top law officer had told the bench that the plea seeks modification of the 2012 verdict as the Centre wanted to grant 2G spectrum licences in some other cases also.

The Centre, in its plea, has sought exemption from auctioning the 2G spectrum for non-commercial purposes in discharge of sovereign functions of the state.

"Issue appropriate clarifications that the Government may consider the assignment of spectrum through administrative process if so determined through due process in accordance with law, and if such assignment is in pursuit of governmental functions, or public interest so requires, or auction may not be preferred due to technical or economic reasons,” it said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation which was one of the petitioners on whose plea the February 2012 verdict was delivered, opposed the application and said the issue had been well settled by the apex court in its judgement that auction is the only mode for granting licences for natural resources like spectrum, the radio frequencies allocated to the mobile phone industry for communication over the airwaves.

"We will see, you please move an email," the CJI had told the attorney general of India.

In its 2012 judgement, the apex court had said, "When it comes to alienation of scarce natural resources like spectrum, etc, it is the burden of the State to ensure that a non-discriminatory method is adopted for distribution and alienation, which would necessarily result in protection of national/public interest.”

The top court had said in its view, a duly publicised auction conducted fairly and impartially was perhaps the best method for discharging this burden.

"In other words, while transferring or alienating the natural resources, the State is duty-bound to adopt the method of auction by giving wide publicity so that all eligible persons can participate in the process," it had said.

On March 22 this year, the Delhi High Court had admitted a CBI appeal against the acquittal of Raja and 16 others in the 2G spectrum allocation case, paving the way for hearing the matter six years after the plea was filed by the agency.

Admitting the Central Bureau of Investigation's appeal, the high court had said there were "some contradictions" in the trial court's judgment which required "deeper examination".

A special court had on December 21, 2017, acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and ED cases related to the 2G spectrum allocation.

On March 20, 2018, the CBI had approached the high court, challenging the special court's judgment.

The CBI had alleged there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the top court on February 2, 2012. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

2
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

3
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

5
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

6
India

Hindu marriage is sacred; shouldn’t be trivialised as ‘song & dance’, ‘wining & dining’ event: Supreme Court

7
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

8
Himachal

Atul Verma new DGP, Himachal's Sukhvinder Sukhu govt disregards seniority

9
India

PIL in Supreme Court seeks directions to study possible side effects of Astrazeneca's Covishield vaccine

10
Chandigarh

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna says ‘the liberty of an...

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

The court agrees to list it for Friday

L-G Saxena gives nod to sack 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

L-G Saxena okays sacking of 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slams ...

Pakistan eager 'shehzada' takes my place: PM Modi’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Pakistan eager 'shehzada' takes my place: PM Modi’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi

PM's comments came amid reports that Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ...

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case

On Prajwal seeking 7 more days to appear before the SIT as h...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

L-G Saxena okays sacking of 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

Low attendance in Delhi schools day after bomb scare; principals revisit evacuation plans for future

Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Parties, candidates have their task cut out in fight for Hoshiarpur LS seat

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold