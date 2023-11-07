Supreme Court rejects plea seeking setting up of panels on pollution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

Terming it as “a purely policy matter”, the Supreme Court today refused to entertain a PIL seeking setting up of permanent expert committees at the district-level across India for assessment of pollution to deal with the problem.

“Do you think pollution is going to end if we have committees all over districts across the country,” a Bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the lawyer representing petitioner Ajay Narayanrao Gajbahar. As the Bench was not inclined to entertain the PIL, the counsel chose to withdraw the PIL.

#Environment #Pollution #Supreme Court