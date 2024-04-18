Supreme Court reserves verdict on issue of regulating industrial alcohol

New Delhi, April 18
The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on Thursday on the issue of overlapping powers of the Centre and states with regard to the production, manufacturing, supply and regulation of industrial alcohol.
A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heard arguments from Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Dinesh Dwivedi and Arvind P Datar, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, and other lawyers representing different states.
Industrial alcohol is not meant for human consumption. While Entry 8 in the State List under the 7th Schedule of the Constitution gives the states the power to legislate on the manufacture, possession, transport, purchase and sale of “intoxicating liquors”, Entry 52 of the Union List and Entry 33 of the Concurrent List mention industries whose control is “declared by Parliament by law to be expedient in public interest”.
While both the Parliament and state legislatures can enact laws on the subjects mentioned in the Concurrent List, a central law will have primacy over the state law.
A clutch of petitions came before the nine-judge bench after a seven-judge Constitution bench ruled against the states.
The matter was referred to the nine-judge bench in 2010 after the seven-judge bench ruled in 1997 that the Centre would have regulatory power over the production of industrial alcohol.
The seven-judge bench had, in 1990, observed that through the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951, the Union had “evinced a clear intention to occupy” legislative competence on the subject and hence, Entry 33 could not empower a state government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home
India's mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other crew mem...
Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserve...
Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study
Such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany,...
Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court
Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult h...
Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'
School officials booked by police over 'saffron dress' row