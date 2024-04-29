 Supreme Court seeks Enforcement Directorate’s reply on Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren’s interim bail plea : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court seeks Enforcement Directorate’s reply on Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren’s interim bail plea

Supreme Court seeks Enforcement Directorate’s reply on Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren’s interim bail plea

Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issue notice to the ED and seek its response by May 6

Supreme Court seeks Enforcement Directorate’s reply on Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren’s interim bail plea

The bench said the Jharkhand High Court may pronounce its verdict on Soren’s plea challenging his arrest in the case. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, April 29

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an interim bail plea of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the ED and sought its response by May 6.

The bench said the Jharkhand High Court may pronounce its verdict on Soren’s plea challenging his arrest in the case. The order was reserved on February 28.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Arunabh Chowdhury, appearing for Soren, said they want interim bail in the matter.

Soren moved the top court on April 24, saying the high court was not pronouncing the verdict on his plea challenging his arrest in the case.

Soren was arrested on January 31 shortly after he resigned as the chief minister, and state transport minister Champai Soren was named his successor.

The probe against Soren pertains to an 8.86-acre plot of land in Ranchi that the ED has alleged was illegally acquired by him.

The money laundering investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police in land ‘scam’ cases against several people, including state government officials.

The ED is probing the alleged “huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores”.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

2
Punjab

Amritpal may cut into Valtoha’s vote share in Khadoor Sahib

3
Haryana

Divisional Commissioner files plaint against Khemka for targeting Modi

4
World

Days after putting off India visit, Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

5
Entertainment

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

6
India

Drugs worth Rs 600 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast; 14 crew members held

7
Delhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30

8
Punjab

Congress looks to pit Warring against Bittu in Ludhiana

9
India

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

10
World

Indian Navy assists missile-hit Panama-flagged crude oil tanker in Red Sea; all crew members, including 22 Indians, safe

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Indore Lok Sabha seat Congress nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature

Congress's Indore nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature; likely to join BJP

The Congress had fielded Bam (45), a newbie in the poll aren...

Congress announces 4 candidates for LS elections in Punjab; Raja warring from Ludhiana

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

The announcement for the candidate from Ferozepur is still a...

Tihar jail administration allows wife Sunita to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Tihar jail administration allows wife Sunita to meet Arvind Kejriwal

She was denied permission on Sunday to meet him

3 drug peddlers arrested, 48 kg heroin seized in Jalandhar

3 drug peddlers arrested, 48 kg heroin seized in Jalandhar

FIRs have been filed under the NDPS Act

Mosque cleric beaten to death by masked men in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Mosque cleric beaten to death by masked men in Rajasthan's Ajmer


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Tihar jail administration allows wife Sunita to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Tihar jail administration allows wife Sunita to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Man kills friend over common love interest in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

3 drug peddlers arrested, 48 kg heroin seized in Jalandhar

3 drug peddlers arrested, 48 kg heroin seized in Jalandhar

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM