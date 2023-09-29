 Supreme Court seeks names of eminent persons for setting up search panel on West Bengal varsities : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Supreme Court seeks names of eminent persons for setting up search panel on West Bengal varsities

Supreme Court seeks names of eminent persons for setting up search panel on West Bengal varsities

Mamata Banerjee Government and Governor Ananda Bose are locked in bitter tussle over how state’s universities should run

Supreme Court seeks names of eminent persons for setting up search panel on West Bengal varsities

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 29

The Supreme Court has sought names of eminent personalities including scientists, technocrats, administrators, educationists and jurists for setting up a search committee for shortlisting and appointing vice-chancellors in 13 state-run universities of West Bengal.

Taking note of the running feud between the state government and the office of the West Bengal Governor on the issue, the top court decided on September 15 that it would set up a search committee to pick vice-chancellors.

The court had asked the Governor, the state government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to suggest three to five names independently for its consideration. The court will then nominate some of those recommended by them to the search committee.

A Bench of justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta took up the matter on September 27 and noted “the parties have agreed to submit a tabulated chart giving details of the Universities, the description of the subjects/disciplines which are being taught, the existing provisions for appointment of members in the search committee and/or the new provisions which are proposed in the Bill awaiting assent of the Governor.”

“The counsel representing the intervenors, etc., shall be at liberty to suggest the names of renowned scientists, technocrats, administrators, educationists, jurists or any other eminent personality for the purpose of nomination to the search committee,” it said.

The Bench asked the parties to complete the exercise of submitting details and the names by Wednesday, and listed the state government’s plea for hearing on October 6.

The top court was hearing the appeal of the West Bengal government against the June 28 order of the Calcutta High Court which said there was no illegality in the orders issued by the Governor appointing interim vice-chancellors in 11 state-run universities in his capacity as ex-officio Chancellor of these institutions.

The Mamata Banerjee Government and Governor C V Ananda Bose are locked in a bitter tussle over how the state’s universities should run.

The Bench had taken note of the fact that the state government’s Bill on appointment of VCs was pending approval of the governor. It had said the court itself will form a search committee to choose vice-chancellors.

“The court has directed the office of the governor, the state government and the University Grants Commission to give three to five names for consideration of the bench for the search committee by September 25,” advocate Subhasish Bhowmick, who appeared for the office of the governor, had said.

Earlier, the high court had held the chancellor has the power to appoint vice-chancellors as laid down in relevant enactments.

Sanat Kumar Ghosh, a petitioner who moved the high court, and the West Bengal Government claimed the orders appointing vice-chancellors to state-run universities were illegal as the higher education department was not consulted by governor Bose before making such appointments.

The petitioner had alleged that contrary to the proposal put forth by the higher education minister, the chancellor made a series of appointments of vice-chancellors without consulting him.

The high court had said when the final decision rested with the Governor, the appointing authority of the vice-chancellors, the manner, mode or method of consultation had to be left to him and that the consultee cannot dictate terms to the chancellor about what mode or methodology was to be adopted.

The universities where interim vice-chancellors were appointed on June 1 include the University of Calcutta, University of Kalyani and Jadavpur University.

#Mamata Banerjee #Supreme Court #West Bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mohali on its way to become another semiconductor hub in the country: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

2
India

Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

3
Punjab

Muktsar, Tarn Taran SSPs among 5 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

4
Punjab

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

5
India

Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, NSA Jake Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

6
India

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

7
Trending

Mumbai: Marathi woman denied office space in ‘Gujarati’ society; political row erupts as video goes viral

8
Sports

FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to disrupt Cricket World Cup

9
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

10
Bathinda

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

At least 34 people killed, over 130 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan

52 killed, 50 injured in suicide blast near mosque in Pakistan's Balochistan

The explosion takes place when people were gathering to mark...

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umranagal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

High Court allows anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, Sumedh Saini, Paramraj Umaranangal in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

Pronouncing the order, Justice Anoop Chitkara rules it is no...

Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt

Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to government

Suggests introducing guided judicial discretion in the matte...

Tamil actor Vishal alleges corruption in CBFC’s Mumbai office, Centre orders inquiry

Tamil actor Vishal alleges corruption in CBFC’s Mumbai office, Centre orders inquiry

Vishal levels the allegation of corruption in a post on micr...

‘AAP committed to INDIA alliance’, says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Khaira’s arrest

'AAP committed to INDIA alliance', says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's arrest

Punjab Congress has already opposed any alliance with the ru...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

BSF shoots down drone near International Border in Amritsar sector; seizes soft drink bottle filled with drugs

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested party MLA Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway diverted at Lalru as farmers stage protest

Traffic on Chandigarh-Ambala highway diverted at Lalru as farmers stage protest

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

‘AAP committed to INDIA alliance’, says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Khaira’s arrest

'AAP committed to INDIA alliance', says Kejriwal amid row over Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's arrest

Delhi jewellery heist: Two held in Chhattisgarh; 18.5 kg gold and diamond ornaments, Rs 12.5 lakh recovered

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Two held for blackmailing Delhi woman

Jalandhar SHO suspended after video shows social media influencer posing on his vehicle

Jalandhar SHO suspended after video shows social media influencer posing on his vehicle

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered