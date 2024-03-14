Supreme Court seeks reply of Ajit Pawar faction on plea of Sharad Pawar group on ‘misuse’ of name, pictures

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response of the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a plea by the Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name and pictures for political gains.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file its response by Saturday to Sharad Pawar's plea and fixed it for further hearing on March 19.

“We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name and pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used,” the bench said.

Earlier, the top court had directed that the Election Commission's order of February 7 allotting 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction would continue till further orders.

It had also sought response of the Ajit Pawar-led faction on a plea by Sharad Pawar against the February 6 order of the Election Commission recognising the Maharashtra deputy chief minister-led group as the real Nationalist Congress Party.

