Supreme Court sets aside decision to re-appoint Ravindran as VC of Kannur University

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 30

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the Kerala government's decision to re-appoint Gopinath Ravindran as the vice chancellor of Kannur University.

It was done on account of unwarranted interference by the state government.

"We are not concerned with suitability of the candidate as suitability is up to the appointment authority. Although the notification for the reappointment was issued by the chancellor, the decision stood vitiated by unwarranted interference by the state government," Justice JB Pardiwala said, pronouncing the verdict.

Allowing an appeal against the Kerala High Court verdict on the issue, the top court set aside Ravindran's re-appointment as vice chancellor.

"Although the notification of appointment was issued by the chancellor it was vitiated by unwarranted interference by the state government. It's only the chancellor who can appoint...not even the Pro Chancellor can intervene. If any statutory authority interferes then it would be patently illegal. Thus, the appointment was vitiated by the interference by the state," Justice Pardiwala said, quashing the 2021 notification of re-appointment of the Kannur University VC.

