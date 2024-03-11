Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 11

Dismissing the State Bank of India's plea seeking time till June 30 to disclose details of Electoral Bonds, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered it to submit the details to the Election Commission by tomorrow.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud gave time till the end of business hours on March 12 to the SBI to submit the details to the Election Commission.

It directed the EC to put the information received from the SBI on its website by 5 pm on March 15.

"Submissions of SBI in application indicates that info sought is readily available, thus the application by SBI seeking extension of time until June 30 is dismissed. SBI is directed to disclose the details by the close of business hours of March 12," it ordered.

The Constitution Bench – which also included Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra -- had on February 15 declared unconstitutional the electoral bonds scheme – and warned the SBI of contempt of court action if it failed to comply with its directions.

"Though we are not exercising the contempt jurisdiction, we place SBI on notice that this court will proceed against it for wilful disobedience of court if it does not adhere to the directions issued by the court," the CJI said.

CJI Chandrachud told senior counsel Harish Salve, representing the SBI, that in its judgement the top court had simply asked the bank to do a "plain disclosure".

During the hearing, the Bench asked the SBI to explain the steps taken so far to ensure disclosure of details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties.

Salve said the SBI would need some more time to furnish details since they were initially told that the process was secret before the court struck down electoral bonds scheme.

"We are trying to collate the info and we are having to reverse the entire process. We as a bank were told that this is supposed to be a secret," Salve said.

"Please tell what matching you have done in the last 26 days?" the CJI asked Salve, who offered to file a detailed affidavit.

"There is a degree of candour expected from the SBI as to this is the work which was expected ...," said the CJI who was apparently not convinced.

For every purchase of electoral bonds, there was compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) process due to which the bank would already be in possession of the details of electoral bonds' purchasers, the Bench pointed out.

In a landmark verdict, the Constitution Bench had on February 15 declared unconstitutional the electoral bonds scheme that allowed individuals and companies to make unlimited anonymous donations to political parties on the grounds that it violated Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution which guaranteed right to freedom of speech and expression and included right to information within its ambit.

Citing “certain practical difficulties”, the SBI had on March 4 moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond issued and encashed.

Acting on a PIL filed by ADR, the top court had ordered the SBI to stop issuing Electoral Bonds immediately and submit all details by March 6 to the Election Commission which shall make all donations public by March 13. All Electoral Bonds within the 15-day validity period shall be returned by political parties to the purchasers, it had said.

The ADR and CPI(M) had moved contempt petitions against the SBI for failing to comply with the top court's order to disclose electoral bonds' details by March 6.

