Supreme Court to organise conference on AI on April 13-14

Aiming to explore the intersection of technology and the legal system, particularly focusing on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in judiciary, the Supreme Court will organise a two-day conference ‘Technology and Dialogue’ on April 13-14.

The conference is being organised in the form of a dialogue between the Supreme Courts of India and Singapore on the transformative role of AI in judiciary, a release issued by the top court stated on Friday.

“Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Singapore Justice Sundaresh Menon alongside judges, jurists and experts will engage in dynamic panel discussions covering a wide array of topics related to AI and its implications for the legal system, its potential to assist court proceedings, its role in judicial training, improving access to justice, ethical considerations surrounding its use and the future of AI,” it said.

The conference will serve as a platform for sharing insights, best practices and innovative ideas to facilitate a deeper understanding of how AI can enhance judicial processes and promote access to justice, it said, adding, it will promote meaningful dialogue and collaboration paving the way for future advancements in the intersection of technology and law.

The conference aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and create a shared commitment to the evolution of legal systems and potential use of AI to streamline legal processes, reducing time and costs associated with litigation and thereby making justice more accessible to citizens, it said.

