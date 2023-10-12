 Supreme Court to pass common order to get 7- and 9-judge Bench matters ready for hearing : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Supreme Court to pass common order to get 7- and 9-judge Bench matters ready for hearing

Supreme Court to pass common order to get 7- and 9-judge Bench matters ready for hearing

On October 6, the apex court said it would constitute a seven-judge bench to consider the issue of validity of passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act as a money bill

Supreme Court to pass common order to get 7- and 9-judge Bench matters ready for hearing

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, October 12

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will pass a common order in several nine-judge and seven-judge bench matters, including those relating to money bills and the speaker’s power to disqualify MLAs, to get them ready for hearing.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took up six seven-judge and four nine-judges matters for consideration.

One of the seven-judge bench matters pertains to the correctness of the 2016 Nabam Rebia verdict relating to the speaker’s power on disqualification of MLAs. It was pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench.

“... The idea is to get these matters ready for hearing. We will pass a common order in all these matters in terms of the circular of August 22, 2023 that the compilation of pleadings, documents and precedents that must be all filed within say... we will give three weeks to everyone,” the CJI said.

“We will appoint nodal counsel in every matter who will then prepare a common compilation,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The Bench told the advocates appearing in these matters to give the names of nodal counsel in each case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing in some of these matters, requested the Bench to indicate the dates for hearing in advance so lawyers could prepare their case.

The CJI said he would look into the calendar of the benches for this.

The bench said the lawyers may indicate the estimated time for a matter.

Many of these matters have been pending for 20 years, it noted.

When the matter relating to money bills came up before the apex court, Sibal requested the Bench to consider giving it priority, saying it is a “live issue”.

“We would request, your lordships may go seniority wise. It is entirely my lord’s discretion,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said. He added that priority cannot be decided based on “political exigencies”.

“Leave it to us,” the Bench said.

In the Nabam Rebia verdict, a five-judge Constitution bench had held that the speaker or the deputy speaker of the house is incapacitated from deciding the pleas for disqualification of lawmakers if there are pre-existing complaints against them.

On October 6, the apex court said it would constitute a seven-judge bench to consider the issue of validity of passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act as a money bill.

The issue relates to the controversy around money bills after the government introduced legislations like the Aadhaar Bill and even amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as money bills, apparently to circumvent the Rajya Sabha where it did not have majority.

A money bill is a piece of legislation which can be introduced only in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cannot amend or reject it. The Upper House can only make recommendations which may or may not be accepted by the Lower House.

In November 2019, a five-judge bench of the apex court had referred to a larger bench the issue of examining the validity of the passage of the Finance Act, 2017 as a money bill.

“The issue and question of Money Bill, as defined under Article 110(1) of the Constitution, and certification accorded by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha in respect of Part-XIV of the Finance Act, 2017 is referred to a larger Bench,” it had said.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man who housed and fed Khalistani militants in India allowed into Canada: Report

2
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

3
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

4
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

5
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

6
India

S Jaishankar, Canadian FM held 'secret meeting' in US over Hardeep Singh Nijjar

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Bishnoi-Moosewala tiff on phone led to singer’s murder, says Sachin Thapan

8
World

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

9
Haryana

CM’s post not reserved in Congress in Haryana, no talk of 4 deputies: Selja counters Hooda

10
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

First lot of Indians wishing to return from Israel to fly out on Thursday, no fares charged

First lot of Indians wishing to return from Israel to fly out on Thursday, no fares charged

About 230 Indians living in Israel will be leaving for India...

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...

High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue

High-level inquiry ordered into Bihar rail accident, many trains diverted as restoration works continue

23 coaches of the train, on the way to Assam from Delhi, der...

‘Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed’: Passengers recall Bihar train accident horror

'Suddenly, all of us started getting tossed': Passengers recall Bihar train accident horror

4 AC coaches, all of which have jumped the rails but remaine...

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha retires on Friday


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

Units housing batteries raise safety concerns

Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang arrested in Delhi, grenade recovered

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands