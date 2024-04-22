Supreme Court to take up minor’s plea to end 28-week pregnancy today

New Delhi, April 21
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim, seeking termination of her 28-week pregnancy.
As per the apex court’s website, a Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala will take up her case as the first item on Monday. On April 19, the top court had ordered her medical examination on the plea moved by her mother, challenging the Bombay High Court decision declining to allow the termination of the pregnancy owing to the advanced stage.
It had sought a report from Mumbai’s Sion hospital about the girl’s possible physical and psychological condition if she undergoes medical termination of pregnancy or if she is advised against it.
The Bench had directed the medical superintendent of the hospital to constitute the medical board and its report be placed before the court on April 22, the next date of hearing.
