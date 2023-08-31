Supreme Court website faces phishing attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a public alert about its website having been subjected to a phishing attack.

The top court’s Registry said a fake website, impersonating the official website of the Supreme Court has been created.

“The Registry strongly advises the public at large, to neither click nor share on links they receive without verifying the authenticity. Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information,” the public alert issued by the top court stated.

As soon as the five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assembled for hearing, the CJI also cautioned advocates against it.

The Registry advised the victims of the attack to change the passwords of all their online accounts, and contact their banks to report any unauthorised access.

The Registry has also informed law enforcement agencies about the phishing attack for necessary action.

