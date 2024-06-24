Suraj Revanna held for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

PTI

Karnataka, June 23

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna — the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women — was arrested on Sunday on charges of “unnatural offences” against him, police sources said.

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a party worker a few days ago and has been booked under different sections of the IPC, including “unnatural offences”. Suraj was questioned at CEN police station here overnight, before he was arrested, the sources said.

A 27 year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16. Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

#Karnataka #Prajwal Revanna