 Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission; arrested : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission; arrested

Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission; arrested

Mitul Trivedi, who is in his late 30s, impersonates an ISRO scientist to draw more students to his tuition classes in Gujarat's Surat city

Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission; arrested

Photo for representation



PTI

Surat, August 30

Police have arrested a private tutor who allegedly posed as a scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and gave interviews to the media in Surat claiming he designed the lander module for the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, officials said.

Mitul Trivedi, who is in his late 30s, impersonated an ISRO scientist to draw more students to his tuition classes in Gujarat's Surat city, they said.

He was arrested here on Tuesday, the officials said.

A complaint was lodged against Trivedi after he was seen giving interviews to the local media since the Vikram lander successfully made a soft touchdown on the lunar surface on August 23, claiming to have designed the module of Chandrayaan-3, an official said.

Trivedi allegedly posed as the “assistant chairman” of ISRO's “Ancient Science Application department” and even produced a fake appointment letter dated February 26, 2022 to support his credentials, he said.

“A thorough investigation revealed that the man was in no way connected to ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission and had made false claims of being an ISRO employee,” the police said in a statement.

He even produced a fake letter about being the “space research member” for ISRO's next project called “mercury force in space”, it said.

He spread fake messages regarding the ISRO despite not having contributed to the ambitious project, thereby harming the reputation of the Bengaluru-headquartered institution, the statement read.

The Surat city crime branch lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC, it said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal said Trivedi is a private tutor, who posed as an ISRO scientist before the media to attract more students to his tuition classes.

"We contacted the ISRO which said that prima facie the letter shown by the accused was not issued by it. The space agency will send a detailed reply to us soon," he said.

Asked why Trivedi posed as a scientist, Singhal said the accused runs tuition classes and making such a claim would have helped him attract more students.

"He claimed to possess BCom and MCom degrees," the police officer said. 

#Chandrayaan #Gujarat #ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

2
J & K

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

3
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

4
Amritsar

Actor wearing 'kirpan': SGPC initiates legal action against makers of 'Yaariyan 2' movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

5
Punjab

Punjab chief secretary suspends Nangal SDM for dereliction of duty during recent floods

6
India

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

7
Nation

Ahead of assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

8
India

'Doesn't mean anything': Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal, India lodges diplomatic protest

9
World

Not so fond of candies and chocolates, children in Indonesia love cigarettes

10
Business

Gadkari unveils world’s first BS 6 stage II electrified flex fuel-based vehicle

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

His friend Govind Singh (32) injured

Doctors remove 3-inch long live parasitic worm from Australian woman’s brain

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

The finding unleashes curiosity to find out what exactly the...

Karnataka govt to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme today, to benifit 1.1 crore women

Karnataka govt to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme today, to benefit 1.1 crore women

'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme is one of the 5 pre-poll 'guarantees'...

7 of family killed in Bihar as SUV crashes into stationary truck

7 of family killed as SUV rams into parked truck in Bihar's Sasaram

The accident happens on National Highway 2 in Shivsagar area...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Few commuters care to follow safety rules at manned level crossings

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

2 held for extorting money from man, 5 mobiles seized

28-yr-old man dies by suicide

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered