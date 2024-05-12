Surprised EC replied to letter penned for INDIA, ignored earlier plaints: Kharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

A day after the Election Commission (EC) hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his data turnout charge, the party leader penned a letter to the poll body on Saturday seeking to clarify his stance.

In his letter, Kharge reiterated that his initial letter, which was perceived as critical by the EC, was primarily intended for alliance (INDIA) partners and not specifically addressed to the commission. He expressed surprise at the commission’s decision to respond to his letter while seemingly disregarding other complaints lodged directly with them.

“The letter, even though an open one, is clearly addressed to our alliance partners and not to the commission. It is surprising that the EC wanted to respond to this letter while ignoring several other complaints addressed to it. I have certain misgivings about the language of the letter, but I will not press on that issue as I understand the pressures they are working under,” reads the letter.

Kharge also took a jibe at the EC, saying, “I am happy that the commission understands it has the mandate to conduct smooth, free and fair elections under the Constitution. However, the lack of urgency shown by the poll body in taking action against blatantly communal and casteist statements being made by leaders of the ruling party that vitiates the electoral process seems puzzling.”

Acknowledging certain misgivings about the language used in his previous communication, Kharge refrained from pressing the issue, understanding the “pressures under which the commission operates”.

However, he expressed bewilderment at the commission’s perceived lack of urgency in addressing communal and casteist statements made by leaders of the ruling party, which he believes undermine the electoral process.

Kharge also questioned the commission’s assertion that it was not legally bound to publish voter turnout data at the aggregate level, stating such information was essential for voters and should be readily available in the public domain.

Media bodies want EC to hold press meet

New Delhi: Various organisations of journalists have written to the Chief Election Commission of India, saying they were “shocked and surprised” that it has not been releasing the “absolute number of votes polled” in the last three phases. It asserted that a press conference must be conducted after each phase. TNS

